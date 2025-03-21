Russian forces launched a mass drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa late on Thursday, injuring three people and damaging a high-rise apartment building and a shopping centre, the regional governor said.

There had been strikes in three locations that triggered fires, while three districts of the city were suffering from power cuts, the governor wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Public broadcaster Suspilne had earlier reported more than 18 explosions in the city.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military, quoting media, reported a strike early on Friday on a recently closed gas pumping and measuring station in western Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have been under pressure seven months after a cross-border incursion.

A Ukrainian military Telegram channel posted a picture of a fireball rising skyward with the caption, "Media are reporting a successful strike on the Sudzha gas transport system through which the enemy used to transport gas to Europe." There was no official word on the incident from government officials in Kyiv. Authorities in Moscow also did not report the incident.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Ukraine had already violated a proposed ceasefire on energy sites in the three-year-old war by attacking an oil depot in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar.

Meanwhile, the governor of Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov, reported several strikes on areas near the city of Zaporizhzhia, including one guided bomb. He said five people were injured, including a child.