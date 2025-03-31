A senior Hamas official on Monday called on supporters worldwide to pick up weapons and fight US President Donald Trump's plan to relocate more than two million Gazans to neighbouring countries such as Egypt and Jordan.

"In the face of this sinister plan -- one that combines massacres with starvation -- anyone who can bear arms, anywhere in the world, must take action," Sami Abu Zuhri said in a statement. "Do not withhold an explosive, a bullet, a knife, or a stone. Let everyone break their silence."

Abu Zuhri's call comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered to let Hamas leaders leave Gaza but demanded that the Palestinian militant group disarm in the final stages of the war in Gaza. Netanyahu said Israel was working towards a plan proposed by Trump to displace Gazans to other countries.

Netanyahu said that after the war, Israel would ensure overall security in Gaza and "enable the implementation of the Trump plan" -- which had initially called for the mass displacement of all 2.4 million people living in the Palestinian territory -- calling it a "voluntary migration plan".

Days after taking office in January, Trump had proposed that Gazans be removed from the territory with no right of return, but later appeared to backtrack, saying he was "not forcing" the widely condemned plan for the United States to take over the territory and redevelop it.