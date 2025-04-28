Predicting the next pontiff is never an easy task, but in the wake of Pope Francis’ death at the age of 88, discussions about the likely successors have already begun. Cardinals, often referred to as the "Princes of the Church," have a key meeting scheduled for Monday at 9.00 am (12 pm IST). During this gathering, they are expected to set a date for the conclave, where the next leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics will be chosen.

While the field of potential candidates, or papabili, remains wide open, several cardinals are emerging as frontrunners in the race to succeed Francis. Here's a closer look at the names generating the most buzz.



Pope Francis speaks to Marseille's archbishop Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, at a mass at the Velodrome Stadium, as a part of his journey on the occasion of the Mediterranean Meetings (MED 2023) in Marseille, France, September 23, 2023. File Photo: Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

Jean-Marc Aveline, 66, France

Archbishop of Marseille, Aveline is known for his easygoing manner, intellectual depth, and closeness to Francis’ vision, especially on immigration and interfaith dialogue. Aveline’s election would make him the first French pope since the 14th century, but his limited Italian could be a handicap.

Cardinal Peter Erdo arrives to attend Pope Francis's farewell ceremony at the Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, in Budapest, Hungary, April 30, 2023. File Photo: REUTERS/Marton Monus

Peter Erdo, 72, Hungary

A theological conservative and diplomatic bridge-builder, Erdo could emerge as a compromise candidate. Fluent in several languages, he has extensive Church ties across Europe and Africa but faced criticism for resisting Francis' refugee appeal during the migrant crisis.

Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops Cardinal Mario Grech sits as Pope Francis presides over the closing Mass at the end of the Synod of Bishops, in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, October 29, 2023. File Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Mario Grech, 68, Malta

Secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, Grech has shifted from conservatism to championing Church reforms. Close to Francis and familiar to many cardinals, he emphasises consensus, though conservatives criticise his progressive stance.

Cardinal Juan Jose Omella, Archbishop of Barcelona and President of Spanish Bishops' Conference, answers questions from journalists during a media gathering in Madrid, Spain, December 12, 2023. File Photo: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Juan Jose Omella, 79, Spain

The archbishop of Barcelona, Omella is a champion of social justice and pastoral care, embodying Francis’ spirit. His proximity to Francis may be a liability if the conclave seeks change, and his handling of Spain’s clergy abuse crisis has drawn scrutiny.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin leads the Holy Mass to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the death of Pope John Paul II in Saint Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican April 2, 2025. File Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pietro Parolin, 70, Italy

The Vatican’s secretary of state since 2013, Parolin is a seasoned diplomat seen as a centrist. Architect of the Vatican's China deal, he’s fluent in multiple languages but has limited pastoral experience. His election would bring the papacy back to Italy after nearly five decades.

Pope Francis (R) speaks with Filipino cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle during a ceremony to bless the new image of Holy Pedro Calungsod of Philippines at St Peter's basilica on November 21, 2013 at the Vatican. Photo: TIZIANA FABI / AFP)

Luis Antonio Tagle, 67, Philippines

Often called the "Asian Francis", Tagle combines pastoral warmth with administrative experience. He could be the first Asian pope but remains shadowed by leadership upheaval at Caritas Internationalis, although he wasn’t personally implicated.

Newly elevated cardinal, archbishop of Newark, Joseph William Tobin of USA, attends a courtesy visit following a consistory on November 19, 2016 at the Paul VI audience hall in Vatican. Photo: VINCENZO PINTO / AFP

Joseph Tobin, 72, United States

The archbishop of Newark, Tobin has international and Vatican experience, speaks multiple languages, and is known for his outreach to LGBT Catholics. However, an American pope remains a longshot given historical resistance.

Ghanaian cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson attends a mass at the St Peter's basilica on March 12, 2013 at the Vatican. Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Peter Turkson, 76, Ghana

Turkson’s blend of pastoral care, Vatican leadership, and global engagement, especially on social justice, makes him a serious contender. His media presence has sparked speculation he might be actively campaigning, despite his public reluctance.

Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' Ukraine peace envoy, leads a mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the Holy Virgin Mary in Moscow on June 29, 2023. Photo: Olesya KURPYAYEVA / AFP

Matteo Zuppi, 69, Italy

Archbishop of Bologna and a Sant’Egidio peace negotiator, Zuppi embodies Francis’ pastoral style. Known for his focus on migrants and dialogue, he is popular among progressives but faces criticism over the Italian Church’s slow response to abuse scandals.

