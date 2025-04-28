Who could be the next pope? Francis' secretary, Asian and African cardinals among top contenders
Mail This Article
Predicting the next pontiff is never an easy task, but in the wake of Pope Francis’ death at the age of 88, discussions about the likely successors have already begun. Cardinals, often referred to as the "Princes of the Church," have a key meeting scheduled for Monday at 9.00 am (12 pm IST). During this gathering, they are expected to set a date for the conclave, where the next leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics will be chosen.
While the field of potential candidates, or papabili, remains wide open, several cardinals are emerging as frontrunners in the race to succeed Francis. Here's a closer look at the names generating the most buzz.
Jean-Marc Aveline, 66, France
Archbishop of Marseille, Aveline is known for his easygoing manner, intellectual depth, and closeness to Francis’ vision, especially on immigration and interfaith dialogue. Aveline’s election would make him the first French pope since the 14th century, but his limited Italian could be a handicap.
Peter Erdo, 72, Hungary
A theological conservative and diplomatic bridge-builder, Erdo could emerge as a compromise candidate. Fluent in several languages, he has extensive Church ties across Europe and Africa but faced criticism for resisting Francis' refugee appeal during the migrant crisis.
Mario Grech, 68, Malta
Secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, Grech has shifted from conservatism to championing Church reforms. Close to Francis and familiar to many cardinals, he emphasises consensus, though conservatives criticise his progressive stance.
Juan Jose Omella, 79, Spain
The archbishop of Barcelona, Omella is a champion of social justice and pastoral care, embodying Francis’ spirit. His proximity to Francis may be a liability if the conclave seeks change, and his handling of Spain’s clergy abuse crisis has drawn scrutiny.
Pietro Parolin, 70, Italy
The Vatican’s secretary of state since 2013, Parolin is a seasoned diplomat seen as a centrist. Architect of the Vatican's China deal, he’s fluent in multiple languages but has limited pastoral experience. His election would bring the papacy back to Italy after nearly five decades.
Luis Antonio Tagle, 67, Philippines
Often called the "Asian Francis", Tagle combines pastoral warmth with administrative experience. He could be the first Asian pope but remains shadowed by leadership upheaval at Caritas Internationalis, although he wasn’t personally implicated.
Joseph Tobin, 72, United States
The archbishop of Newark, Tobin has international and Vatican experience, speaks multiple languages, and is known for his outreach to LGBT Catholics. However, an American pope remains a longshot given historical resistance.
Peter Turkson, 76, Ghana
Turkson’s blend of pastoral care, Vatican leadership, and global engagement, especially on social justice, makes him a serious contender. His media presence has sparked speculation he might be actively campaigning, despite his public reluctance.
Matteo Zuppi, 69, Italy
Archbishop of Bologna and a Sant’Egidio peace negotiator, Zuppi embodies Francis’ pastoral style. Known for his focus on migrants and dialogue, he is popular among progressives but faces criticism over the Italian Church’s slow response to abuse scandals.
(With Reuters inputs.)