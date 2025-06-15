New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that he could secure a deal between Iran and Israel just as he had done between other arch-rivals, as he repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan last month by “using trade”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also claimed that “many calls and meetings are now taking place” on the issue.

“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!” Trump claimed.

The Indian government has maintained that India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes without any third-party involvement.

Israel attacked Iran early Friday targeting its nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, which has threatened even greater force after some Iranian missiles struck buildings in Tel Aviv.

In his post, Trump listed other conflicts where he claimed he had intervened and stopped the fighting.

He said that during his first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it “hot and heavy”, as they have for many decades, and this long-time conflict was ready to break out into “WAR”.

“I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!). Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!"

He said, “Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”

About two weeks after the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 civilians were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Indian government sources in New Delhi have maintained that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect. They said no third party was involved.

On May 10, Trump claimed on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington.

He has repeated the claim over a dozen times that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan. Trump said that he told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a “lot of trade” with them if they stopped the conflict.