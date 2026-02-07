Moscow: In a shocking incident, several students, including four Indians, were injured in a stabbing attack on February 7 at a sports hall in a foreign students’ hostel at a university in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic. The Indian Embassy confirmed the attack and said it is in touch with local authorities.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, the Indian embassy said that it has deployed officials from the Consulate in Kazan to provide assistance to the injured.

"An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students," the Indian Embassy wrote on X.

According to preliminary reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered the dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa and attacked students residing there, stabbing several of them, the Interior Ministry said.

“The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Major General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by RTVI.com.

However, the identity and nationality of all the victims have not been officially disclosed. The number of injured is also not confirmed yet. It is learnt that two policemen were also injured in the attack.

The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident, reported PTI.

The attacker, identified as a 15-year-old youth, has been admitted to a local children’s hospital in serious condition. Meanwhile, the four students and two police officers are being treated at a local clinical hospital, according to the Baza Telegram channel.

According to eyewitnesses, “there was blood all around,” Ren TV reported, showing footage of the wounded being taken to hospitals in ambulance vans.