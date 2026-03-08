Tehran: Fuel distribution in the Iranian capital has been "temporarily interrupted" after US and Israeli strikes on oil depots in and near the city, an official said on Sunday.

"Due to damage to the fuel supply network, distribution has been temporarily interrupted," said Tehran's governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian, as quoted by the official IRNA news agency. "The problem is being resolved," he added.

The United States and Israel hit five oil facilities with overnight strikes in and near the Iranian capital, killing four people, an official told state TV on Sunday.

"Last night, four oil depots and a petroleum products transport centre in Tehran and the Alborz were attacked by enemy aircraft," the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, Keramat Veyskarami, told state TV.

"Four of our personnel, including two oil tanker drivers, were killed in the incident," he added, saying the facilities were damaged but the "fire was brought under control".

Smoke from fires overnight hung over the capital, casting a dark haze across the city as morning broke, AFP journalists said.

Residents reported the smell of burning lingering in the air, with many saying it appeared dark even as the sun rose and rain poured on the city.

The Iranian Red Crescent said the oil depot explosions released into the air "significant quantities of toxic hydrocarbon compounds, sulfur, and nitrogen oxides".

"In the event of precipitation, the resulting rain is extremely dangerous and highly acidic," it added in a statement, warning of skin burns and severe lung damage.

Iran's environmental authorities urged Iranians to remain indoors to avoid respiratory problems and other health consequences. Veyskarami said Iran's oil depots had "sufficient gasoline reserves".

On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered a war that has spread across the Middle East. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and US interests across the region.