The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday postponed the Class 12 board examinations scheduled between March 12 and 16 across several Middle Eastern countries amid the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict.

The board has not yet announced revised dates for the affected examinations. "After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East- Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE- and considering the mental agony faced by students and the prevailing uncertainties, the board has decided to postpone Class 12 examinations scheduled from March 12 to 16," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

He added that new dates will be announced later and that the board will review the situation again on March 14 before taking a decision on the remaining examinations.

Earlier, the CBSE had postponed exams scheduled on March 2, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 11 in the region. The board had also cancelled Class 10 examinations in these countries until March 11, stating that the mode of declaration of results would be announced separately.

Tensions in the region escalated after the United States and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing then Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.