A drone attack triggered a fire in an industrial zone in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, United Arab Emirates authorities said. The area houses key oil and energy infrastructure.

"Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to a fire that broke out at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex, caused by a drone attack. No injuries have been reported at this time," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement on X.

Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to a fire that broke out at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex, caused by a drone attack. No injuries have been reported at this time.



The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only and to avoid spreading… — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 10, 2026

Officials did not specify whether any oil or energy infrastructure had been directly hit in the attack.