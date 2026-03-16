A Palestinian civilian was killed on the outskirts of the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi when a missile hit their car on Monday, authorities said, as Iran pressed on with strikes on the Gulf following US-Israeli attacks.

Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving a missile falling on a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahyah area, resulting in one casualty of Palestinian nationality.



The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading… — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

"Authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi responded to an incident in the Al Bahia area involving a missile strike on a civilian vehicle, which resulted in the death of one Palestinian national," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement.