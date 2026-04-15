Ankara: A 14-year-old student shot dead at least nine people, including eight fellow pupils, and wounded 13 others at a middle school in southeastern Turkey on Wednesday, officials said, marking the country’s second school shooting in two days.

Eight students and one teacher were killed in the attack in Kahramanmaras province, Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said, adding that six of the injured were in critical condition.

“This was solely a personal attack carried out by one of our students. It is not a terror incident,” he said.

Earlier, Kahramanmaras Governor Mukerrem Unluer said the shooter died by suicide during the incident.

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“An eighth-grade student came with five weapons and seven magazines — believed to belong to his former police officer father — entered two classrooms with fifth-grade students and caused deaths and injuries indiscriminately,” Unluer said.

School shootings are rare in Turkey. Asked whether authorities would take additional measures, Ciftci said necessary precautions would be taken without elaborating.

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Broadcaster NTV reported that the shooter’s father had been detained.

Gun laws in Turkey are generally strict, allowing ownership only for individuals over 21 with a licence. However, firearms remain widespread, particularly among security personnel.

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Unverified footage showed students jumping from a second-storey window as gunfire rang out, while CCTV visuals reportedly captured the attacker shooting in a hallway.

Television footage showed ambulances arriving at the school, with police and crowds gathered at the entrance.

On Tuesday, a former student opened fire at a school in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, wounding at least 16 people, including students and teachers, before killing himself.