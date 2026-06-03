Dubai: An Iranian drone and missile attack struck Kuwait's international airport early on Wednesday, causing injuries and forcing authorities to divert flights, Kuwait's state news agency reported.

The attacks came after Iran stopped communicating with mediators about extending a ceasefire in the war with the US and Israel, according to reports Tuesday from two semiofficial Iranian news agencies. US President Donald Trump disputed that claim and said talks were continuing.

The attack caused "severe damage" to the airport's T1 building, the report said, citing the General Civil Aviation Authority. The airport reopened on June 1 after closing due to the Iran war.

The US military earlier said two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini forces.

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US Central Command added that Iran launched ballistic missiles toward regional neighbours but all failed to hit targets. US forces conducted strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran and defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it had targeted the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet in Bahrain and another country in its attack, without naming Kuwait. It said it launched its attack in response to the US firing a missile into the engine room of an oil tanker that was trying to reach Iran despite the US blockade.

(With Reuters, AP via PTI inputs.)