Dubai: Kuwait on Thursday announced the closure of its airspace amid ongoing Iranian attacks, citing concerns over regional security and the safety of civil aviation.

The announcement was made by Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which said flights were being diverted to alternative airports. No further details were provided.

Flight-tracking data showed several aircraft circling outside Kuwaiti airspace before the announcement, after the country's military said its air defence systems were actively engaging incoming threats.

"This measure comes in light of the state of Kuwait being subjected to sinful Iranian aggressions and the potential risks that may result from this on civil aviation traffic in the region," the aviation authority said in a statement.

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The move follows a recent Iranian strike that directly hit Kuwait International Airport, killing one person and injuring dozens.