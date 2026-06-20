Tehran: Iran's top joint military command announced on Saturday that the strategically important Strait of Hormuz has been closed to vessel traffic, alleging violations of a ceasefire agreement by the United States and Israel.

According to Iran's state-run Mehr News Agency, the decision was announced by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which described the move as the "first step" in response to what it called breaches of commitments by Washington and Tel Aviv.

In a statement carried by Iranian state television, the military command accused the US of acting in "bad faith" and failing to honour its commitment to end the war in the Middle East. It also cited continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon as a reason for the closure.

The statement warned that additional measures could follow if what it termed as "aggression" continued. "Subsequent steps have been planned if the aggression continues," the military command said.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes, had recently reopened to maritime traffic following the signing of an interim agreement between the US and Iran earlier this week. Ships had resumed transit through the narrow waterway after the deal raised hopes of de-escalation in the region.

However, tensions escalated again on Saturday after Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon reportedly killed at least 16 people, including two children. The attacks took place just hours after reports emerged of a ceasefire arrangement, raising concerns about the future of the fragile agreement.