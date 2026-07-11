Trump warns Iran of 'complete decimation' over assassination threat
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The United States has 1,000 missiles ready and more to follow if Iran attempts to assassinate the US President.
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President Trump stated that the US military has orders to 'completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran' if such a threat is acted upon.
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This military readiness and threat of retaliation is stated to be in place for a one-year period, with the possibility of extension.
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President Donald Trump said Friday the United States would "completely decimate" Iran if it attempted or succeeded in assassinating the sitting president.
"1000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
"Orders have already been given, and the US military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran," he said.