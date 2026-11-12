Three Keralites were killed in a road accident in the UAE's Fujairah on Thursday. The deceased were Muhammed Asmil (21) and his twin sister Misna Jubin (21), children of Siddique, son of TK Moitheen Kutty Master, a local Muslim League leader from AR Nagar. Muhammed Faiz (3), son of Siddique's daughter Farzana, also lost his life in the accident.

The twins had moved to the UAE after completing their Class 10 education in Kerala. Siddique and his wife Arifa, along with their daughter Farzana and grandson Faiz, had returned to the UAE from Malappuram on Tuesday. Farzana had travelled back to consult a doctor.

The tragedy occurred around 2 am when the vehicle carrying the family members crashed into the rear of a trailer in Fujairah. Six vehicles were reportedly involved in the accident. The family in AR Nagar received the news around 2.45 am.