Malappuram: Shock and grief have gripped Cheppiyalam village in AR Nagar panchayat of Malappuram after two 21-year-old twin siblings and a three-year-old boy from the same family were killed in a tragic road accident in Fujairah, UAE, early Thursday morning.

The deceased were Muhammed Asmil (21) and his twin sister Misna Jubin (21), children of Siddique, son of TK Moitheen Kutty Master, a local Muslim League leader from AR Nagar. Muhammed Faiz (3), son of Siddique's daughter Farzana, also lost his life in the accident.

The tragedy occurred around 2 am when the vehicle carrying the family members crashed into the rear of a trailer in Fujairah. Six vehicles were reportedly involved in the accident. The family in AR Nagar received the heartbreaking news around 2.45 am.

Siddique and his wife Arifa, along with their daughter Farzana and grandson Faiz, had returned to the UAE from Malappuram on Tuesday. Farzana had travelled back to consult a doctor.

Asmil and Misna, who were pursuing their degree courses in the UAE, had visited their hometown in Malappuram a few weeks earlier. The twins had been planning to return to Kerala permanently after completing their studies.

Mumthaz, wife of Siddique's brother, told Onmanorama that the family was devastated by the news. According to her, Asmil was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred.

The family had reportedly gone out to drop a cousin at her husband's house. Asmil, Misna and Faiz were returning home after dropping her off when the vehicle met with the accident. Farzana was also injured, but her injuries were not believed to be serious, according to Mumthaz.

Mumthaz said the twins shared an exceptionally close bond and were almost always together. "They had similar interests and attitudes and were deeply attached to their parents. Despite pursuing their studies in Dubai, they also helped their father with his business," she said.

The twins had moved to the UAE after completing their Class 10 education in Kerala. Although their father had established a business there, both Asmil and Misna had been looking forward to settling down in Kerala after completing their degrees.

"They were very helpful to their parents and supported their father while continuing their studies. It is heartbreaking that both twins lost their lives together. We are unable to come to terms with this tragedy," Mumthaz said.

Siddique's brother Kunjalassan said the family had been leading a happy life in Fujairah, where their Cafetria business was doing well. Farzana had also been planning to remain in the UAE for a few more years and renew her visa, as her husband was helping Siddique with the cafeteria business.

"The children were very affectionate and closely attached to the family. We do not know how we will cope with this enormous loss," he said.

Laila Pullooni, president of AR Nagar grama panchayat and a member representing the Cheppiyalam ward, said the family was very close to her. She had met the accident victims during their recent visits to Kerala.

"Faiz and his mother Farzana had returned to the UAE just two days ago. It is shocking that the family has lost three of its members in this accident. I have a personal attachment to Siddique's family," she said.

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The family is considering conducting the burial of all three victims in the UAE rather than bringing their mortal remains to Kerala. However, a final decision is yet to be taken.