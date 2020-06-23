Harbhajan shares morphed images of Indian cricket legends

Mumbai: Acting on Yuvraj Singh's request, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday uploaded morphed images of former Indian players on Instagram, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

"Who do u wanna go on date as @yuvisofficial asked yesterday," Harbhajan wrote along with his post which is a collage with mugshots of nine India greats including Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra morphed to look like women. Harbhajan's image was also there in the post.

On Monday, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj had left social media users in splits as he uploaded morphed images of current Team India players on the photo sharing app.

In the collage, mugshots of 14 current India cricketers -- including skipper Virat Kohli, white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- were morphed to look like women.

Not only that but Yuvraj went to the extent of asking his followers: "Who will you select as your girlfriend? I will reply tomorrow."

Harbjahan had commented: "I will select Bhuvi."

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tried to pull Yuvraj's leg and wrote: "I think you want yours too yuvi paa."

Earlier, Chahal had also done something similar but it was only for Rohit. His Tweet read: "So cute you are looking Rohitaaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya."