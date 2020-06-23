Ten Pakistan cricketers test COVID positive, England tour in limbo?

Seven more Pakistan cricketers, including Muhammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected players to ten, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed on Tuesday.

It raises fresh questions over players' safety ahead of the team's departure to England.

On Monday, Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and rookie Haider Ali too tested positive.

All the squad members are being tested for coronavirus ahead of the team's departure on June 28.

Earlier this month, former Pakistan players Shahid Afridi and Taufeeq Umar had tested positive for the deadly virus. Umar was cured of the disease recently.

With ten players out and several more likely to be quarantined, chances are that Pakistan's tour of England will be cancelled. However, PCB has released no information on it.

The tour which comprises of three Tests and 3 T20s is scheduled to begin on July 30.