Sreesanth eyes return through TNCA first division league

Kochi: Kerala pacer S Sreesanth, whose seven-year suspension for his alleged involvement in the Indian Premier League spot-fixing scam of 2013 comes to an end in September, could make his return to the sport through the Chennai first division league.

Sreesanth told Malayala Manorama that he will request Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly to grant him permission to play league matches in two places. The 37-year-old has previously played for Globe Trotters in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association first division league.

Sreesanth, who is eyeing a return to the Kerala Ranji team, said that his aim was to gain maximum match-fitness before the start of the Ranji season.

Sreesanth is pleased that Tinu Yohannan, whom he considers as an elder brother, is the new Kerala coach. Tinu has been overseeing Sreesanth’s net sessions.

Sreesanth's suspension will end in September. File photo

Sreesanth said that BCCI joint-secretary Jayesh George and Kerala Cricket Association officials have been keeping in touch with him. He also added that former Indian team fitness trainer Ramji Srinivasan has formulated a special package for him.