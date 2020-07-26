Ganguly right man for the post of ICC chairman: Sangakkara

New Delhi: Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara has thrown his weight behind Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly to take over as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).



"I think Sourav definitely can make that change. Quite a big fan of Dada not just because of his stature as a cricketer but I think he has a very astute cricket brain," Sangakkara told India Today.



"He has the best interests of the game at heart and that should not change just because you are the BCCI President or the ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board) or SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) or any other cricket board when you are at the ICC."

Sangakkara, who is also the first non-British chief of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), said that an individual presiding over an international governing body has to have the interests of all cricketing countries at heart.

Kumar Sangakkara. File photo: AFP

"Your mindset should be truly international and not just constrained by partisanship in terms of where I come from -- am I Indian, Sri Lankan or Australian or English but really understand ‘yes I am a cricketer and what I am doing is what is best for all cricketing countries," he said.

"Most importantly, the foundation of this game is children, fans, and spectators around the world. I think Sourav can do that very, very well.

"I have seen his work even before he took over as the BCCI President, even before administration and coaching, and how he has built relationships with players around the world, his standing in the MCC cricket committee. I have no doubt that Sourav will be a very, very suitable candidate to do just that."