IPL 2020: Agarwal's 50-ball 106 powers Kings to 223/2

Sharjah: Mayank Agarwal's explosive 50-ball 106 and his 183-run opening stand with captain K L Rahul powered Kings XI Punjab to 223/2 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Sunday.

Agarwal brought up his hundred off 45 balls. He hit 10 fours and seven sixes in his dazzling knock.

Rahul hit 69 off 54 balls as Kings XI made Royals captain Steve Smith rue his decision to bowl first.

The two added 60 in the six overs of powerplay.

Nicholas Pooran smashed an uneaten 25 off eight balls as Kings ended up with an imposing total.

Royals won their opening game against Chennai Super Kings, while Kings XI thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in their previous tie after having lost to Delhi Capitals in the opener.

Royals made a couple of changes with Jos Buttler and Ankit Rajpoot coming in for Yashaswi Jaiswal and David Miller.



Kings XI fielded an unchanged XI.



The teams: Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steven Smith (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rajpoot. Ankit



Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, K L Rahul (capt & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

