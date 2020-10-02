IPL 2020: SRH in trouble as Warner, Williamson depart in quick succession

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were struggling at 69/4 in 11 overs after choosing to bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL here on Friday.

SRH lost Jonny Bairstow for a duck in the opening over. Deepak Chahar provided the early breakthrough for CSK.

Manish Pandey (29) fell to Shardul Thakur with the total on 47.

David Warner (28) was sent back by Piyush Chawla, while Kane Williamson (8) was run out as SRH slipped to 69/4.

SRH have fielded an unchanged eleven, while CSK made three changes. Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Thakur came in for Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaekwad and Josh Hazlewood.

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, M S Dhoni (capt & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.