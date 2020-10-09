IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals recover to post 184/8

Sharjah: Delhi Capitals recovered to post 184/8 after being put in to bat by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Friday

Jofra Archer struck twice in the powerplay to give Rajasthan early control. Shikhar Dhawan departed for five with the total on 12, while his opening partner Prithvi Shaw was caught and bowled by the England pacer for 19.

Delhi suffered another big blow when captain Shreyas Iyer was run out for 22 by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Delhi were 51/3 at the end of powerplay.

Rishabh Pant was run out for five as Delhi slipped to 79/4.

Marcus Stoinis made a quick-fire 39 before he was dismissed by leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia. Stoinis smashed four sixes in his 30-ball knock.

Shimron Hetmyer (45), Harshal Patel (17) and Axar Patel lifted Delhi to a competitive total.

Delhi have fielded an unchanged eleven, while Rajasthan made a couple of changes. Pacers Andrew Tye and Varun Aaron replaced Tom Curran and Ankit Rajpoot.

Delhi have won four of the five games, while Rajasthan have notched up two wins from five outings.

The teams: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith (capt), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron.



Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

