IPL 2020: SRH coasting in chase of 127

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad were 52/0 in six overs in their chase of 128 against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL here on Saturday.

SRH captain David Warner (31) and Jonny Bairstow (19) were at the crease.

Earlier, SRH bowlers produced a clinical performance to restrict Kings XI Punjab to a modest 126/7.



SRH bowlers responded impressively to Warner's decision to field first, picking up wickets at regular intervals to control the innings.



KXIP skipper K L Rahul (27), Mandeep Singh (17) and Chris Gayle (20) all got starts but their innings never got going as they failed to grab the momentum.



SRH perfectly planned Gayle's dismissal who came at one down. They kept the big-hitting batsman quiet for a long time, consistently bowling wide of the off stump and in the process frustrated him.



Gayle repeatedly tried to force his way out of the shackles but was dismissed by his West Indian teammate Jason Holder (2/27), caught at long-off by Warner with a wide of the stumps delivery in the 10th over.



Rashid Khan (2/14) then went through the defence of captain Rahul in the first ball off the next over as KXIP slumped to 66/3.



Glenn Maxwell's (12) struggle with the bat continued as he too departed soon, picking out Warner at long-on off Sandeep Sharma (2/29) before Deepak Hooda was stumped by Bairstow off Rashid.



Boundaries and sixes were hard to come by and KXIP batsmen's struggle can be gauged from the fact they failed to find the fence for more than 11 overs, which was finally broken by Nicholas Pooran in the 19th over.



Pooran ended being the top-scorer, making an unbeaten 32 off 28 balls.

