Stay strong and patient, Shastri tells Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's sparkling unbeaten 79 powered Mumbai Indians to an emphatic five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on Wednesday night.

Yadav, who failed to make it to the Indian team for the Australian tour, made a statement with his dazzling strokeplay against RCB led by Team India captain Virat Kohli. The right-hander hit 10 fours and three sixes in his 43-ball knock,

Yadav has been overlooked time and again despite his consistent performances on the domestic circuit and in the IPL. However, immediately after Yadav's match-wining knock Team India head coach Ravi Shatri had encouraging words for the 30-year-old.

“Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient,” tweeted Shastri.

Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar are in Dubai ahead of the tour of Australia, starting next month.