IPL 2020: SRH on top as de Villiers, Philippe fall

Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were struggling at 76/4 in 12 overs after put in to bat by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL here on Saturday.

RCB lost opener Devdutt Padikkal for five. The left-hander was clean bowled by Sandeep Sharma.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli too did not last long as he was sent back by Sandeep for seven.

Opener Josh Philippe (32) and AB de Villiers (24) added 43 for the third wicket. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem broke the stand by removing de Villiers.

Rashid Khan put SRH on top when he sent back Phillipe.

RCB, who have 14 points from 12 games, can seal a place in the play-offs with a win tonight. SRH, who have 10 points from 12 matches, need to win to keep their hopes alive.