Bumrah's maiden fifty lifts India to 194

Chipping in
Jasprit Bumrah top-scored with an unbeaten 55. Photo: Twitter/BCCI
Sydney: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scored his maiden first-class half-century on the opening day of the the pink ball warm-up match against Australia 'A' here on Friday.

With his unbeaten 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded up for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

On a day when the Indian batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah produced a stellar batting performance, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it.

The 27-year-old reached the fifty milestone in style, dispatching a bouncer by all-rounder Will Sutherland for a huge six.

Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj stitched a valuable 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket before the Indian innings ended at 194.

