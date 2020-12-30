Sreesanth in Kerala team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Kochi: Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth is all set to return to domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.



Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India over his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and his seven-year ban ended in September.

The Mushtaq Ali Trophy is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from January 10.



Earlier, the 37-year-old was included in the list of players for the inaugural KCA President's Cup T20 event in Alappuzha this month.



But the tournament was postponed as the Kerala Cricket Association did not get the government nod due to the spread of coronavirus.

Sanju Samson will lead Kerala in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while Sachin Baby will be his deputy.

Jalaj Saxena and Robin Uthappa are the two outstation players in the 20-member team.

Kerala open their campaign against Puducherry on January 11 followed by games against Mumbai (Jan 13), Delhi (Jan 15), Andhra (Jan 17) and Haryana (Jan 19).

Kerala team: Sanju Samson (capt), S Sreesanth, Sachin Baby (vice-capt), Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Nidheesh M D, Asif K M, Akshay Chandran, Abhishek Mohan,Vinoop Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rohan S Kunnummal, Midhun S, Vathsal Govind, Sreeroop M P, Midhun S and Rojith.

(With inputs from PTI)