WED JAN 13, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Sanju Samson's Malayalam dialogue goes viral | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 13, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Topic | Cricket

It's common knowledge that the star players try to impose themselves on the opposition and Kerala's opening match against Pondicherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday was yet another example.

Kerala captain Sanju Samson was not one bit impressed by left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi taking his own sweet time to adjust the field. Sanju was caught on stump mic telling his partner Sachin Baby in Malayalam “Koduakkte njan onnu? Jaada kanikana kandille.” A rough translation would be “Shall I smash him? See he's acting big.”

True to his word, the Indian player danced down the track and smashed Udeshi for a boundary off the very next ball.

The video has gone viral.

Sanju made 32 as Kerala won the match by six wickets.

Kerala next meet strong challengers Mumbai on Wednesday.

