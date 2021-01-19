Malayalam
TUE JAN 19, 2021 2:33 PM IST
BCCI announces Rs 5 crore bonus for Team India

Mayank Agarwal hugs Rishabh Pant after the dramatic win. Photo: AFP
PTI
Published: January 19, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Secertary Jay Shah tweeted to make the announcement of a bonus.

"Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party," Ganguly tweeted.

CRICKET-AUS-IND
Rishab Pant, left, and Navdeep Saini celebrate the win. Photo: AFP

 

"The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill," Shah tweeted minutes ahead of Ganguly.

In another post, Shah lauded the performances of India's young brigade in the absence of some key players due to injury.

"#TeamIndia has redefined words like resilience, grit and determination this #BorderGavaskarTrophy. You have inspired the entire nation. Well done, @ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc & the boys. Special mention to Siraj @RishabhPant17 @RealShubmanGill," read his another post.  

