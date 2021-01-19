India breach fortress Gabba, win series

Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89 helped India chase down 328 against Australia by three wickets in the final Test in Brisbane and win the four-match series 2-1.

Shubman Gill scored a fine 91 and added 114 for the second wicket with Pujara (56). Gill was dismissed by offie Nathan Lyon.



Pujara took a few blows on his helmet and body on an uneven track.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Pat Cummins for 24.

Playing in only his third Test, the doughty 21-year-old Gill steadied India after paceman Pat Cummins had Rohit Sharma caught behind for seven on a glorious morning at the Gabba after the tourists resumed on four for no loss.

Australia set India 328 runs to win on day four before most of the last session was washed out by rain.



Cummins coaxed Rohit forward and caught a thick edge, with wicketkeeper-captain Tim Paine diving to his right to take a sharp catch.

Pujara survived a big appeal for lbw after not playing a shot against Lyon. Given not out, Australia reviewed the decision. Though the ball-tracking technology showed the delivery crashing into the top of leg-stump, the decision was deemed "umpire's call" and Pujara survived.

While Australia could barely lay a glove on Gill, their fast bowlers peppered Pujara with short balls. Mitchell Starc contributed to the attack, despite fears over his hamstring late on day four.

Cummins sent a bouncer thudding into the back of Pujara's helmet as he ducked and took his eyes off the ball late in the session.

After being examined by the India team doctor, Pujara resumed and endured more blows before reaching the break.

With Australia frustrated, Gill rubbed salt into the wounds in the last over of the session, thrashing Starc for a six over the third man boundary.

Pujara survived a caught behind appeal off the last ball of the session off Starc which Australia declined to review.