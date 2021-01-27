Malayalam
WED JAN 27, 2021 4:54 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain

Kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly at the launch of CPI-M leader and Ex Minister Ashok Bhattacharya's book at the Press Club in Kolkata on Oct 20, 2020. (Photo: IANS)
Sourav Ganguly. File photo: IANS
IANS
Published: January 27, 2021 03:10 PM IST Updated: January 27, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Kolkata: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was on Wednesday rushed to Apollo Hospital here after he complained uneasiness and chest pain the previous night.

The former India captain was admitted to the hospital under the supervision of state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Saroj Mondal, sources said.

Ganguly, 48, had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym last month and was taken to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital. He underwent angioplasty and other related tests there and was discharged from the hospital on January 7.

