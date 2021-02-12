List of Kerala players in IPL 2021 auction

The final list of IPL 2021 player auction is out with a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from the Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction.

Seven Kerala players are in the fray. Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, S Midhun, Jalaj Saxena, M D Nidheesh, K G Rojith and Mohammed Azharuddeen made it to the final list, while pacer S Sreesanth missed out.

Middle-order batsman Sachin has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The 32-year-old has played 18 IPL games and has been part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squads in the past.



Azharuddeen made a big impression in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The attacking batsman is yet to feature in the IPL and has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. He can also don the wicketkeeper's role.

Another wicketkeeper-batsman Vishnu has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The 27-year-old has played three matches for RCB.

Leggie Midhun too has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The 26-year-old has played one match for Royals.

Kerala's outstation professional Saxena has a base price of Rs 30 lakh. The 34-year-old all-rounder is yet to play an IPL game despite being part of Mumbai Indians (MI), RCB and Delhi Capitals squads.



Leg-spinner Rojith has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The 27-year-old has no prior IPL experience.

Pacer Nidheesh has been quoted a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The 29-year-old is yet to play an IPL match though he was part of the MI squad in 2018.

Pacers K M Asif (Chennai Super Kings), Basil Thampi (SRH) and Sandeep Warrier (Kolkata Knight Riders) as well as Royals captain Sanju Samson are the Kerala players who have been retained by the IPL franchises, while outstation professional Robin Uthappa has been traded to Chennai from Royals.

