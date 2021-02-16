Malayalam
Jayaram, Kalidas cheer Team India at Chepauk

Kalidas and Jayaram
Kalidas and Jayaram are delighted to see the back of England opener Rory Burns. Photo: Screengrab
Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 16, 2021 09:58 AM IST

Malayalam film star Jayaram and his actor-son Kalidas were at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to cheer the Indian team during the third day of the second Test against England on Monday.

Both Jayaram and Kalidas are avid cricket fans and the duo made it a point to be at Chepauk in the very first match in which the Board of Control for Cricket in India allowed spectators following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Television cameras captured an image of the father-son pair celebrating after England opener Rory Burns was sent back by home hero R Ashwin on the third evening.

