Pink-ball Test: Axar, Ashwin bundle out England for 112

Axar Patel
Axar Patel picked up 6/38. Photo: Twitter/BCCI
Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 24, 2021 02:33 PM IST Updated: February 24, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Ahmedabad: England were bowled out for 112 in the second session on day one of the pink-ball third Test against India here on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel picked up 6/38 in his second Test, while R Ashwin scalped three.

England were off to a poor start after captain Joe Root opted to bat. Ishant Sharma, playing his 100th Test, removed opener Dom Sibley for a duck.

Jonnie Bairstow was also sent back for a blob by Axar with his very first ball.

Opener Zak Crawley and Root steadied the ship with a 47-run stand.

Ashwin trapped Root in font of the wicket for 17. Left-arm spinner Axar struck a big blow by accounting for Crawley. The right-hander made 53 off 84 balls with the help of 10 fours.

England lost their last eight wickets for 38 runs.

The four-match series is tied 1-1.

