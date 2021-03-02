Ravi Shastri gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Ahmedabad: The Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a city hospital here on Tuesday.



Shastri, who is 58, thanked the staff at the Apollo Hospital for their co-operation and support.



"Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India Flag of India against the pandemic,” the former Indian all-rounder tweeted.

India's inoculation drive entered its second phase on Monday in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities.



"Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination,” added Shastri.

However, it is not immediately known whether any other member of the Indian team's support staff was inoculated.



The Indian cricket team is locked in a Test battle against England here.



The fourth and final Test of the rubber will start in Ahmedabad on Thursday. India are currently leading the series 2-1.