Hazare Trophy: Kerala to meet Karnataka in quarterfinals

Kerala will take on Karnataka in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on March 8. The game will be played at the Palam A Air Force Ground in New Delhi.

Kerala's only loss in the group stage was at the hands of Karnataka.

Karnataka topped Elite Group C, while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala finished second and third on net run rate after all three teams ended up with 16 points.

Kerala led by Sachin Baby will be without the injured Sanju Samson in the knockout phase. The semifinal finish in the 2012-13 edition remains Kerala's best performance in the tournament.

Gujarat will meet Andhra in the first quarterfinal.

Mumbai and Saurashtra will fight it out for a place in the semifinals on March 9, while UP will take on the winners of the pre-quarterfinal clash between Delhi and Uttarakhand on the same day.

Knockout schedule

Pre-quarterfinal: Delhi vs Uttarakhand, March 7

Quarterfinal 1: Gujarat vs Andhra, March 8

Quarterfinal 2: Karnataka vs Kerala, March 8

Quarterfinal 3: UP vs Delhi/Uttarakhand, March 9.

Quarterfinal 4: Mumbai vs Saurashtra, March 9.

Semifinal 1: QF 1 vs QF 3, March 11

Semifinal 2: QF 2 vs QF 4, March 11

Final: March 14