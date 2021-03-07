Sanju Samson undergoing treatment for knee injury

Kerala's star batsman Sanju Samson is undergoing treatment after he suffered a knee injury during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy National One-Day Championship.

Sanju, who returned to his home in Thiruvananthapuram after the team's win over Bihar in Elite Group C, has been advised a two-week rest. “He has had knee problems in the past. It cropped up again during the Hazare Trophy and he played through pain. Once the pain became unbearable he returned home and has been undergoing treatment from last Monday. The doctor has advised him a two-week rest,” Sanju's father Samson Viswanath told Onmanorama.



Sanju was dropped from the Indian T20I team for the forthcoming five-match series against England starting Friday (March 12). Young wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan have been included in the 19-member Indian squad.



Sanju had a rather quiet Hazare Trophy. The strokeplayer made 121 runs from five matches at an average of 30.25 including a fifty. Kerala take on Karnataka in the Hazare Trophy quarterfinals at New Dehi on Monday.



IPL 2021 will in all probability be Sanju's next assignment. The tournament is likely to start on April 9.

The 26-year-old was named Rajasthan Royals captain in January.