Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar. File photo: IANS
PTI
Published: March 27, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation, according to sources close to the family.

Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times.

"Sachin has got himself tested and the report has come out positive. He has isolated himself and is following all the necessary protocols," a source close to family told PTI on Saturday.


The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday.

Tendulkar recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran's tournament in Raipur.

