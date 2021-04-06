Taslima Nasreen clarifies after distasteful tweet on Moeen Ali

Controversial Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has been forced to issue a clarification following backlash over her unsavoury tweet on England cricketer Moeen Ali.

There were reports of Moeen asking his IPL side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management to remove the logo of an alcohol brand from his jersey. Moeen doesn’t support logos of alcohol brands on any of his jerseys, be it for England or any other domestic side.



However, the reports were later denied by CSK Chief Executive Officer Kasi Vishwanathan.



Taslima had tweeted on Monday that Moeen would have joined militant group ISIS in Syria had he not been busy playing cricket.

“If Moeen Ali were not struck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS,” she tweeted.



Taslima faced backlash from various quarters following the controversial tweet. She came up with the clarification that her tweet regarding Moeen was a sarcastic one.



Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 6, 2021

She stated that the ‘haters’ made it a point to humiliate her because she tries to secularise the Muslim society.