IPL 2021: Harshal Patel scalps five as RCB restrict MI to 159/9

Harshal Patel
RCB medium-pacer Harshal Patel picked up five wickets. Photo: Twitter/IPL
PTI
Published: April 09, 2021 07:18 PM IST Updated: April 09, 2021 09:39 PM IST
RCB opt to bowl
IPL 2021 Match -1 MI vs RCB

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

MI
(159/9) (20)
RCB
(121/5) (16)
Topic | Cricket

Chennai: Sent in to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 159/9 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the 14th edition of the IPL here on Friday.

Medium-pacer Harshal Patel was the wrecker-in-chief for RCB, finishing with the excellent figures of 5/27.

Opener Chris Lynn top-scored for defending champions MI with a 35-ball 49 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field.

Suryakumar Yadav contributed 31 off 23 balls while Ishan Kishan made 28 in only 19 deliveries.

Mohammed Siraj gave away just 22 runs in his quota of four overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 159/9 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 49, Suryakumar Yadav 31; Harshal Patel 5/27).

