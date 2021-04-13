Malayalam
Sports

Chahal 'welcomes' Rahul, Gayle to RCB

Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings players celebrate the fall of a wicket. Photo: Twitter
IANS
Published: April 13, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal pointed out the similarities between Punjab Kings' jersey and that of RCB by playfully welcoming captain K L Rahul and Chris Gayle to the franchise.

"Welcome to @RCBTweets boys @henrygayle @klrahul11," said Chahal in his tweet with a video of Gayle and Rahul having a chat on the field wearing the Punjab jersey during their match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.


Punjab Kings scored a mammoth 221/6 with Rahul scoring 91 off 50 balls. However, Royals almost pulled off an epic chase with their captain Sanju Samson scoring 119 off just 63 deliveries. However, they fell just four runs short with Sanju being dismissed off the last ball of the match and Royals ended on 217/7.

