IPL 2021: SRK apologises to fans after KKR choke against MI

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan apologised to the fans after his side snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in an IPL match against Mumbai Indians at Chennai on Tuesday night.

“Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!,” SRK tweeted after the match.

Chasing a target of 153, KKR were on course reaching 122/4 in the 15th over before losing their way and ending up on 142/7.

Mumbai Indians have been a bogey team for KKR. They have suffered 22 losses against six wins over the most successful IPL team.