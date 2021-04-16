Dhoni can't be leading if he's batting at No 7: Gambhir

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni should bat higher up the order instead of No.7, said former batsman Gautam Gambhir.

Dhoni was out for a duck in CSK's first match of the season against Delhi Capitals and Gambhir said that the former India captain is no longer the kind of player who can come in and send the ball to the boundary at the start of his innings.



"M S Dhoni should be batting higher, that's what matters because ultimately people should start leading from the front," Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title twice, said on Star Sports.



"We keep mentioning this thing that a leader needs to lead from the front. You can't be leading, when you're batting at number seven," he said.



Gambhir said that there are issues with CSK's bowling lineup but Dhoni batting higher up the order would be better for the team.



"Yes, there are issues in their bowling line up. Plus, he is not the MS Dhoni, which he used to be probably four or five years back, where he could just come in and start taking on the bowlers from the word go. For me, I think he needs to bat at number four or five. Nothing below that," said Gambhir.



CSK face Punjab Kings in their second match of the season on Friday.

