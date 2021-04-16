Malayalam
IPL 2021: CSK opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Hooda & Rahul
Deepak Hooda and K L Rahul scored fifties in Punjab Kings' opening game. Photo: Twitter/IPL
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 16, 2021 07:14 PM IST
CSK opted to bowl
PBKS vs CSK

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain M S Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Friday.

Both teams have gone in with an unchanged playing eleven. CSK lost their opening game to Delhi Capitals while Punjab pulled off a narrow four-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

The teams: Punjab Kings: K L Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, M S Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

