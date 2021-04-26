Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Zampa, Richardson withdraw from IPL 2021

Zampa & Richardson
Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson. File photo: AFP
PTI
Published: April 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Topic | Cricket

Ahmedabad: Australian bowlers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have decided to withdraw from the remainder of the ongoing IPL citing personal reasons, their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Monday.

A few hours before this, another Australian, Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye, left midway from the league as he feared getting "locked out" of his own country in the wake of a COVID-19 surge in India.


While leg-spinner Zampa was bought for Rs 1.5 crore, RCB spent Rs 4 crore to buy pacer Richardson at the players' auction.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.