Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

We don't wear turban for money: Harpreet Brar takes a dig at Akshay Kumar

Harpreet Brar
Harpreet Brar won the player-of-the-award for his all-round show against RCB. Photo: Twitter/IPL
IANS
Published: May 01, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar, who dismantled the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) strong batting line-up with a three-wicket haul on Friday night, takes pride in wearing turban.

A week back, the 25-year-old from Moga hit back at a troll on Instagram which compared him to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar from the movie 'Singh Is Bliing'.

Brar took offence to the comparison and took a dig at the star. Akshay had played the role of a turbaned Sikh in the 2015 flick that did well at the box office.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Paaji aap singisbling ke Akshay Kumar dikhte ho (Brother, you look like Akshay Kumar in the movie Singh is Bliing)," was the troll on his Instagram account.

Brar was not amused.

"Paise k liye Turban nhi pehnte hum (We don't wear turban for money) (Emoticon: Folded hands) #isupportfarmers," he responded on his Twitter account with the screenshot of the question on his Instagram timeline.

This is Brar's third IPL season but he has played only four matches in his career. Friday's game was the first in IPL 2021.

It, however, became a memorable one. He scored a 17-ball unbeaten 25 and then removed RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to put the brakes on RCB's chase.

Thanks to his all-round show, the Punjab franchise won the match by 34 runs.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.