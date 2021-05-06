Two weeks after mother's death, Veda Krishnamurthy loses sister to COVID-19

New Delhi: Indian women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's sister Vatsala Shivakumar on Thursday died due to COVID-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus.



The 45-year-old died at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday night.



The all-rounder, who has been helping others through her social media by amplifying their requests for aid, had lost her mother Cheluvamba Devi last month.



On April 24, the Bengaluru-based cricketer, who has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s, had tweeted about her mother's demise while also informing that her sister too was battling for her life.