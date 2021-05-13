Malayalam
CAC recommends Ramesh Power as Indian women's team head coach

Ramesh Powar
Ramesh Powar is a former Indian spinner. File photo: AFP
PTI
Published: May 13, 2021 05:02 PM IST Updated: May 13, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Ramesh Powar, who was sacked after the 2018 T20 World Cup, was on Thursday brought back by the the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team.

Powar, a former India spinner, was recommended by the Madan Lal-led CAC after the panel interviewed eight candidates, including incumbent W V Raman.

"Powar has been recommended by the CAC," a BCCI source told PTI.

The others in the fray were former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra and five female candidates including former chief selector Hemlata Kala.

