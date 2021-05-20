Dravid likely to coach India in Lanka

Colombo: India's limited overs tour of Sri Lanka is on schedule as of now despite COVID-19 worries, and will likely give Rahul Dravid first taste of coaching the India senior team.



The details of the series in July are still being worked out and there has been no official intimation on it from the cricket boards of the two countries.



Following the announcement by Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday that Asia Cup T20 tournament won't happen due to the pandemic, there was speculation that India's white-ball series could also be shelved.



The visiting Indian team is expected to play a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series.



However, an official in the know of things confirmed that the series is on schedule as of now but the boards are keeping an eye on the situation.



"There has been no change in plan since the announcement of the series by the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. However, both boards may have to keep an eye on the situation," said the official.



It has also been learnt that Dravid is likely to coach the team which will comprise white-ball specialists and could be led by Shikhar Dhawan.



The India coaching staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and batting coach Vikram Rathour, will be on tour in England for five Test matches and the World Test Championship final during the time India's white-ball specialists play in Sri Lanka.



Since the main coaching staff will be on tour in England, Dravid is expected to step in ahead of others because of his experience of coaching the India 'A' and India under-19 sides, it has been learnt.



Dravid has earned rave reviews for unearthing and grooming talent during his stint as the India 'A' and U-19 sides.



Many of the Indian youngsters, including those who could be touring Sri Lanka, have played under Dravid as coach.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to confirm Dravid's appointment as coach.